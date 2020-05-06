Incoming ULM wide receiver goes viral

Athletes are finding ways to stay in shape. But, there are some who going to the extreme to make sure they’re on the top of their game.

One incoming ULM wide receiver has turned social media upside down, with his viral video.

Coby Cavil, from Dallas, will being playing at Malone Stadium this Fall.

Recently, he posted a video of himself on Twitter in his backyard. Cavil then throws a football over his house. Then he races through his kitchen and living room, only to catch the same football in his front yard.

There’s no doubt Warhawks head coach, Matt Viator, is ready to see him in action this football season.

The tweet itself has over 45,000 views, and counting!