Green with a Heart of Gold: Former ULM wide receiver, Marcus Green, donates time to those affected by recent tornado in Monroe

For four seasons, Marcus Green was ULM’s hero on the gridiron. It turns out, he’s a champion off the field.

“Just wanted to give back to the city that embraced me for five years, ” says Green.

The current Philadelphia Eagle assisted Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo, and the Monroe Police Department in handing out water bottles to families impacted by the city’s recent tornado.

“[I] met with [Mayor Jamie Mayo] yesterday, and we had a nice little conversation, ” Green continues. “I just wanted to let him know I’m lending a hand in this operation.”

“Having Marcus Green here is tremendous, ” says Mayor Mayo. “In fact, I’ve been a big fan of his when he played at ULM. I’ve followed his career. And, I’m very proud of him.”

Like many, Green was struck by the damage left behind.

“It’s just devastating, ” Green says. “A moment of seconds can change your life. By the time, the wind can take the roof off your house. And, now you got to change your whole lifestyle.”

That same day, the Mississippi native was back home paying close attention to the same tornadic event headed his way.

“I was actually under a tornado warning, when I found out Monroe had been hit, ” says Green. “So, I was hoping I didn’t have to hear about two tornadoes. I would’ve been here. And, I would’ve been helping back home.”

Marcus Green is nearly two years removed from wearing maroon. But, he’s proving to have a heart of gold, on a warm April morning in Monroe.

“[It’s] been a dream of mine to give back, whether it’s from my home community, or my college community, ” Green says.” “However I can give back, that’s what I want to do.”