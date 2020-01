ULM (5-7, 1-2) defeats Troy (5-9, 1-2) 79-63 on Thursday night inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Warhawks’ forward Tyree White led all scorers with a career high 19 points.

Josh Nicholas added 15 points, a career high for the guard.

Overall, the team shot 52 percent from the field, while limiting the Trojans to 40.

The Warhawks will host South Alabama, Saturday at 2:00.