Former ULM and NFL wide receiver, Don Zimmerman, passes away

The local football community is remembering one of their own.

Former ULM and NFL wide receiver, Don Zimmerman, passed away Monday morning, at the age of 70.

The news was first announced by the Warhawks’ football Twitter page:

We extend our condolences to the family, friends and teammates of former Northeast Louisiana wide receiver and Monroe native Don Zimmerman, who passed away this morning at the age of 70. — ULM Football (@ULM_FB) May 11, 2020

Zimmerman, a Monroe native, played for the then-NLU Indians, after transferring from Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

During the 1970 season, the Richwood alum was ranked fourth in the Gulf States Conference with 25 catches, 392 yards and two touchdowns.

In 1972, Zimmerman was selected by the Eagles, in the 12th round of the NFL Draft.

After four seasons in Philadelphia, he finished his career with Green Bay, having spent the 1976 there.

Zimmerman continuously gave back to the local community, long after his playing days ended.

In 2018, he spoke with NBC 10 Sports during a youth football camp at Wossman High School.

“A small percentage of [high school football players] are going to get a chance to play college ball, ” Zimmerman said in 2018. “And, a small percentage drops even lower, down to zero to play professional football. And, we need to impress on them, they need something else to fall back on.”

According to ULM, Zimmerman had two brothers who played football. Dale, from 1971-75 at Grambling, and Robert at GSU and for the then-Indians.