Former Caldwell basketball head coach, ULM assistant Ryan Cross departs for UAB

Warhawks assistant basketball coach, Ryan Cross, leaves Monroe for UAB. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Cross will serves as an assistant on the Blazers’ staff, for newly hired head coach Andy Kennedy.
His days of being paired with current ULM head coach, Keith Richard, dates back to the Louisiana Tech days. Cross and Richard coaches on the same sideline in Ruston from 2003-06.
The two reunited, as both were hired at ULM eight years ago.
During his time as head coach of the Caldwell Parish Spartans, he recorded a 109-57 record.