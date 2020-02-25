Eman Naghavi bumped up to ULM Offensive Coordinator role

ULM football didn’t look far for their next Offensive Coordinator.
The Warhawks promoted Eman Naghavi to the position. Naghavi served as the team’s Offensive Line coach for the last three seasons.
This news was first reported by Adam Hunsucker at The News-Star.
It’s reported that Matt Viator will call plays on offense.
Naghavi takes over a unit that was one of five FBS teams that averaged 250 yards passing, in addition to 200 rushing per game.
He replaces Matt Kubik, who took over as the Offensive Coordinator at Southern Miss, last week.