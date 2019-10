Saturday, ULM will hold their homecoming festivities.

The Warhawks hope to snap a nine-game losing streak to Arkansas State.

So far in 2019, the Red Wolves are last in overall defense. They surrender an average of 492 yards per game.

During Matt Viator’s press conference this week, he compared A-State defense to Iowa State. The game versus the Cyclones ended with ULM falling 72-20.