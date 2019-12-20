32-years ago, NLU football defeated Marshall to win the Division I-AA National Championship

On December 19, 1987 NLU (now ULM) Football defeated Marshall, 43-42 to win a National Championship.

The then-NLU Indians completed a 13-2 season (6-0 Southland Conference) to capture the program’s second title.

In the contest versus the Thundering Herd, quarterback Stan Humphries threw the go-ahead touchdown with 7:19 remaining. The Indians’ defense held off Marshall for the rest of the day.

Head coach Pat Collins was named the National Coach of the Year, by Chevrolet and Football News.

NBC 10 Sports will reflect on the championship, Friday at 10:00.