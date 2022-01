EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) -- The KTVE/KARD family will like to introduce our new reporter, Scarlett R. Gully. Gully is a Laurel, Miss. native and graduate from the University of Southern Mississippi.

She has a passion for photography and music. In her free time, Gully enjoys playing the flute and spending time with her dog, guinea pig, and cat. She loves engaging in the community and is excited to dive into meeting a new community in El Dorado.