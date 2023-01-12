MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — ULM Men’s basketball team rallied from a 24-point deficit in the first half of Thursday’s night contest with in-state rival Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Warhawks cut down the drought to 10 points late in the second half, although they outscored the Cajuns’ 43-39 in the second half. UL continued to stay ahead of the game and take the final 86 to 73.

Langston Powell for the Warhawks’ finished with 19 points, went 7 for 10 in field goal range, and was four for five at the free throw line.

Next game, ULM continues Sunbelt Conference action when they welcome Texas State Saturday January 14th. Tip off at 2 p.m. inside the Fant-Ewing Coliseum.