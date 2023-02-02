MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — ULM Warhawks (11-13 overall, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference) Men’s Basketball knocked down 10 of their 15 3-pointers on the night and coasted to a 24-point halftime lead to defeat Coastal Carolina 83-70 on Thursday night inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Inside the Numbers:

Another big night for senior guard Jamari Blackmon for ULM, matched his career high with 35 points and tied his season high with eight rebounds while adding seven assists.

Blackmon finished 8-of-12 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range plus dropping 14-of-15 at the free-throw line.

Warhawks Forward Thomas Howell finished 4-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range, four assists plus 14 rebounds (6 defensive rebounds, 7 offensive rebounds).

Savion Gallion came off the bench for ULM and joined Jamari Blackmon in double figures. He finished with a career-high 13 points, he went 3-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-5 from the 3-point range plus was 100 percent from the free throw line knocking 4-of-4.

Coastal Carolina (10-13, 4-7) made a push in the second half, getting as close as nine, but ULM stayed ahead for the win.

Kylan Blackmon led CCU with 15 points, while Jomaru Brown added 14 and Josh Uduje had 10.

ULM shot 45% (22-of-49) from the field and 54% (15-of-28) from the 3-point line while adding 83% (24-of-29) at the free-throw line. CCU shot 40% (25-of-63) from the field and 31% (8-of-26) at the 3-point line while hitting 80% (12-of-15) at the foul line. ULM outrebounded CCU, 36-30.



The Warhawks return back to Fant-Ewing Coliseum Saturday, Feb. 4th with tip-off at 2 p.m. against South Alabama.