RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Louisiana Tech Women’s basketball team host ULM Warhawks for a mid-week contest with in-state foe the ULM Warhawks on Wednesday afternoon. First-year head coach Missy Builderback leading the Warhawks came into Ruston looking to do something that hasn’t been done since the 2007-08 season.

It was the last time the Warhawks had beaten The Lady Techsters 71 to 50 in Memorial Gym.

At tip-off, It was a little scoring game and in the first quarter, Louisiana Tech had a lead nine to eight end of the first quarter. Then in the second quarter, ULM outscored Lady Techsters 17 to 10 and took a 25-19 lead into the locker room.

Coming into the second Lady Techsters battle their way through the third and fourth quarters and our Anna Larr Roberson who had 12 points and Jianna Morris will finish with 11 cut the lead down within four.

However, It was the ULM Warhawks who held on to the lead down to the final second and fourth quarters would the help of Daisha Bradford had a game-high 26 points and Brianna Harris added 14 to help the Warhawks get their first victory over Louisiana Tech for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

Anna Larr Roberson , Morris, and Nativi would all finish in double-figure scoring. Roberson led the way with 12 points and eight rebounds. Morris had 11 points, and Nativi finished with 10.

Head coach Missy Bilderback



“Obviously, they wanted our community and our university to be able to go and snap that streak and get started on the right foot with a series with us.” Bilderback continues, “They came here to try to change the program i mean that’s the reason and the ones that stayed. They wanted to have an opportunity to be in a big game like this and win it really really good excited about the team and excited about the win.”

ULM Forward Brianna Harris

“It was personally it wasn’t too personal so that’s where my emotions came from.” Harris continues “My confidence is going up a lot just being around coaches they believe in you not just you on the court but also off the court. It just helps a whole lot.”

Lady Techsters post-game quotes provided by LaTechSports.com

Head coach Brooke Stoehr

“They were the tougher team. Looking at it, we went 17 of 52 and struggled to score. We only got six offensive boards, three of which are dead balls. We have to find a way to generate some offense. One way is to get yourself to the free throw line. We got there 22 times, but we put them there 23. We fouled there at the end and gave them eight free throws. You can’t let someone come in on your home court and dictate those things. We got stops, and our zone was effective.



“It’s just a matter of going track down a loose ball. When you’ve got a size advantage, you’ve got to win the rebounding battle. For this group right now, we’re struggling to score, and we’ll continue to work through that and fight and figure out ways to generate some offense, but we got to rebound the ball.”

THE SERIES

LA Tech continues to hold a 49-10 advantage over ULM in the series’ history. The Lady Techsters have won five straight with the previous two meetings in Ruston have gone LA Tech’s way, 63-45 in 2020 and 71-49 in 2017.