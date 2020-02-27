ULM ‘walks-off’ Louisiana Tech, 12-4, in five innings thanks to Hogan’s 3-run homer

ULM (8-8) defeats Louisiana Tech (3-13), 12-4 in five innings on Wednesday night.

The game was sealed when Ana Hogan hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 5th innings. Hogan compiled seven-RBI in the game.

It’s the 4th time this season the Warhawks have “run-ruled” an opponent.

Neville alum Amber Coons (4-1) picked up her fourth win of the season.

Louisiana Tech’s Audrey Pickett (1-6) pitched 3 2/3 innings in a losing effort.

This is ULM’s first win over the Techsters since April 2017.

Molly Fichtner’s team will travel to Conway, Arkansas to play Belmont on Friday.

Louisiana Tech will meet North Dakota State in Huntsville, Texas on Saturday.