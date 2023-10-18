Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Friday the 13th went by smoothly, but spooky activity lingered into Saturday night for the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks to another nightmare ending. The Warhawks found themselves in a tight thriller to the end with Texas State and the Warhawks once again fell short one play and one point shy.

Texas State defeated ULM 21-20 on a last-minute drive with 41 seconds left on the clock, but on the following drive a questionable pass interference call pulled the Warhawks out of field goal range and stripped them of a potential game winner. This is the team’s second one-point loss in the last three games.

The Warhawks head coach Terry Bowden talked about what needs to change for a team that feels like they should 4-2 and not 2-4.

“Every player is ready to play on Saturday, but the key is when you have to come off tough losses you have to make sure to stay focused during Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday practices. Are you tough on practice days because when you come out that tunnel everybody wants to win on Saturday”, said Bowden.

The Warhawks will need to start gaining some answers fast after dropping their fourth straight. They’ll also be going up against another ferocious passing attack in Georgia Southern who is averaging over 300 yards through the air.

The game is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.