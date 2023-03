MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — ULM Softball Opens 3-Game Sun Belt Home Series Against Troy. Before the storm made its rounds in Northeast Louisiana, the Warhawks scored victory No. 18 on the season after the ladies defeated Troy 2-0 in game one at ULM Warhawks Softball Complex Friday Afternoon.

ULM continues its homestand with game two against Troy set for Saturday, March 25th. The first pitch is at 2 p.m. at the ULM Warhawks Softball Complex