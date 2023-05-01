WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— ULM Softball was back in action Sunday afternoon versus Georgia State in a doubleheader as Saturday’s contest had to be postponed due to a rain delay at ULM Softball Complex.

ULM Softball team honored its five seniors and their family members participated in a creative ceremony first pitch.

Senior Adrianna Chavarria got the ball game rolling in the circle pitched five innings and combined for two strikeouts. Ashland Ard stroked a two-run bomb in the first inning putting the Warhawks on the boards early.

ULM goes on to win 6-2 and sweep Georgia State for the series. The warhawks travel down to Lafayette to wrap up conference play with the Ragin Cajuns Thursday May 4th first pitch at 6 p.m.