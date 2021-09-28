ULM quarterback Rhett Rodriguez released from hospital, won’t play this week versus Coastal Carolina

ULM starting quarterback, Rhett Rodriguez was released from the hospital on Tuesday, according to the team’s Sports Information Department.

Saturday, Rodriguez suffered a partially collapsed lung. The transfer left the game versus Troy, in the first half after suffering the injury, before returning.

Warhawks Head Football Coach, Terry Bowden, announced Rodriguez will not play in the team’s road game against Coastal Carolina. There’s no official time table for how long he will be out for.

Bowden explained when it was first noticed something went wrong for his quarterback.

” … After the game, many of y’all that were here, [Rhett] finished the game, did the post game press conference for the players, ” says Bowden. “He was wheezing a little bit. Had trouble speaking clearly, I think. And, our trainer was concerned. And, they went to the doctor and they felt he had a partially collapsed lung.”

Bowden stated in his press conference freshman Chandler Rogers will start vs. Coastal Carolina. Colby Suits will serve as the back up.