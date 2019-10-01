ULM offensive lineman T.J. Fiailoa is out for the season

Despite the excitement of beginning Sun Belt play, 1-0, the Warhawks were dealt some tough news this weekend.

During the third quarter of the South Alabama-ULM game, Warhawks offensive lineman T.J. Fiailoa was carted off the field.

Head coach Matt Viator announced Monday morning that Fiailoa will miss the rest of the 2019 season, with a broken leg.

Fiailoa, currently a redshirt junior, is able to apply for a medical redshirt, which would allow him to play in 2020, regardless of sitting out his freshman year.

