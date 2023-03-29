By: ULM Athletics

MONROE, La. – ULM Athletics Director John Hartwell announced Wednesday the hiring of Missy Bilderback, who has compiled a record of 198-33 (.857) in eight years at Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi, including seven-straight 20-win seasons and seven consecutive appearances in the NJCAA Division I Tournament, as head women’s basketball coach.

Bilderback will be formally introduced as ULM’s 10th women’s head basketball coach at a press conference on Thursday, March 30 at 11 a.m. on the seventh floor of the ULM Library.

Since taking over the program in 2015-16, Bilderback’s teams have averaged 25 victories per season while claiming six of the last seven conference championships and seven consecutive Region 23 titles. The Bobcats’ streak of seven-straight NJCAA Division I Tournament appearances includes three trips to the Sweet 16, two to the Elite Eight and one to the Final Four. Prior to her arrival at Jones College, the Bobcats had never advanced to the national tournament.

Bilderback has coached 30 all-conference selections, 20 all-region picks as well as 12 All-Americans.

“We were really pleased with the talented pool of applicants this opening attracted,” Hartwell said. “Missy Bilderback emerged as the top candidate for our position, not simply because of her incredible record, but we hired the best coach for our program. We’re ecstatic about it, and we know great things are on the horizon for ULM women’s basketball.

“Her enthusiasm and positivity are infectious. Missy checks all the boxes: recruiting, player development and team chemistry. She places a high level of importance on the development of the overall person, not just the basketball player. Missy has a tremendous track record of success … her winning percentage speaks for itself. Most importantly, she’s a great fit for ULM. We love her can-do attitude. She has the roll up your sleeves, let’s go to work mentality. She’s ready to hit the ground running, and we’re going to see positive results.”

“We are thrilled to be joining the ULM family,” Bilderback said. “I was so impressed by the vision of new Athletic Director John Hartwell. The combination of a great place to live, the tremendous people within the athletic department, and the opportunity to compete in the Sun Belt Conference makes this a special place. It’s a great time to be a Warhawk.”

Prior to moving to the JUCO ranks, she produced a 482-117 worksheet (.805) in 16 seasons at Presbyterian Christian School in Hattiesburg, Miss., including 14 consecutive 20-win campaigns, six Midsouth Association of Independent Schools state championships and two MAIS overall state crowns (2008 and 2014). Bilderback was named Hattiesburg American Coach of the Year five times and coached in three MAIS All-Star Games.

A former point guard at Pearl River Community College, she earned her bachelor’s degree in coaching and sports administration from Southern Miss in 2001.

She is married to Chip Bilderback, the head football coach at Columbia (Miss.) High School, and the couple have a teenage son, Drew.

Her appointment as ULM head women’s basketball coach is subject to approval by the University of Louisiana System Board of Directors at its next meeting.