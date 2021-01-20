Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
Family says Lafayette funeral home did not enforce mask rules
Video
Top Stories
Congressman Clay Higgins slams Biden’s first-day executive orders
Student loan debt relief: Biden tells Education Department to pause payments until October
Avril Haines confirmed as Director of National Intelligence by Senate
Trump pardons Mississippi physician convicted of bribery
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 20th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, January 20th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 19th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, January 19th
Morning Forecast – Monday, January 18th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, January 18th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
ULM introduces new football coaching staff|Bowden says “I’ve been the turn around guy”
Video
Top Stories
Former LSU Tiger one of the best bets this weekend on the PGA Tour
Super Host? Bucs can become 1st to play Super Bowl at home
AP sources: Saints’ Nielsen passes on LSU job, stays in NFL
ULM football introduces new head coach
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
Candidates qualify for the 5th Congressional District seat; See what some had to say
Video
Ruston Main Street talks downtown shopping, Mardi Gras
Video
Cooking with Olivia: King Cake
Video
Staying Healthy in the New Year: De Lions Den Gym
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
ULM introduces new football coaching staff|Bowden says “I’ve been the turn around guy”
Sports
Posted:
Jan 20, 2021 / 06:34 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 20, 2021 / 06:34 PM CST
Don't Miss
Congressman Clay Higgins slams Biden’s first-day executive orders
Now that Biden is president, here’s when you could get that $1,400 stimulus check
Full list: All the pardons and commutations issued by President Trump in 2021
Candidates qualify for the 5th Congressional District seat; See what some had to say
Video
Monroe plans to rebuild citizens academy using more community involvement
Video
Don't Miss
AP Government class at El Dorado High School watches Joe Biden gives first presidential speech
Video
Congressman Clay Higgins slams Biden’s first-day executive orders
Biden rescinds Trump’s emergency declaration on border security, halts border wall construction
Avril Haines confirmed as Director of National Intelligence by Senate
Candidates qualify for the 5th Congressional District seat; See what some had to say
Video
Cooking with Olivia: King Cake
Video
Trump extends Secret Service protection to 14 family members, reports say
Trending Stories
Congressman Clay Higgins slams Biden’s first-day executive orders
Now that Biden is president, here’s when you could get that $1,400 stimulus check
Full list: All the pardons and commutations issued by President Trump in 2021
Candidates qualify for the 5th Congressional District seat; See what some had to say
Video
Monroe plans to rebuild citizens academy using more community involvement
Video