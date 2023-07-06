MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Some exciting news out of ULM on Thursday. The Warhawks will open up their 2023 football season on national television.



ULM will face off with Army at Malone Stadium on September 2nd at 6 p.m. If you can’t get out to Malone Stadium in time, the game will be broadcasted live on the NFL Network.



The last time ULM hosted a game on national television was back in the COVID shortened 2020 season when the Warhawks welcomed Appalachian State to Monroe. That game was broadcasted on ESPNU.