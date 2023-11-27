Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The end of the regular season is one of the more dreadful times of the year for college coaches with many finding out if they will continue to have a job past the final game of the year, and unfortunately for The University of Louisiana-Monroe Football Head Coach Terry Bowden the Warhawks decided Saturday afternoon he will not be one of those coaches.

Bowden went 10-26 in his tenure and 5-19 in conference play including going 2-10 in 2023 that ended in losing 10 straight games and going winless in conference game for the second time in three years. ULM Director of Athletics John Hartwell held a press conference Monday Morning to officially announce the search for a new leader will begin immediately. He also talked what traits he will be looking for in his new head coach.

“One thing I want to make sure that the next leader has and that it permeates throughout the staff and permeates to our student athletes where they’ll want to run through the wall is they got to have some juice. I want somebody where their energy level and their positivity are infectious not only to their staff but all our student athletes. Someone who doesn’t say we’re going have trouble winning because we don’t have this or that, but someone who takes the positive side of things and say here’s what we have and here’s what we’re going to build on and by God we’re going to be successful no matter who we line up against, ” said Hartwell.

Hartwell named former Grambling State Football Head Coach as the interim head coach for the time being. The search will also be a hasty and thorough process with the team expected to announce a new man in charge in 7-10 days if not longer. The evolution of the early signing period and the transfer portal means that team without head coaches have to make their best impression quickly on recruits and current players when players start deciding where they want to play in December.