Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It is almost time for the Warhawk fans to get their talons out because the University of Louisiana Monroe football coming back soon, but their new signal caller is looking to make the most of his opportunity in the upcoming season.

The Warhawks traveled down for the Sun Belt Conference media day and announced that Jiya Wright would be the new starting quarterback for the 2023 season. Wright lost the quarterback competition to Chandler Rogers last season.

Wright has only appeared in six games for a total of 87 snaps played for the Warhawks, but here will be a lot of pressure riding on his throwing arm this season. He will certainly have the weapons to make it easier including preseason All-Sun Belt second team selection Tyrone Howell making another run with the Warhawks.

The new “QB1” will be asked to bring glory days back to campus in hopes of reaching a bowl game for only the second time since 1994.