A week after John Hartwell stepped on campus, to speak in a public forum, he returned to the same room to be officially introduced as ULM’s newest Director of Athletics.

#ULM’s newest Director of Athletics John Hartwell (@john_hartwell) being introduced to the Warhawk family pic.twitter.com/sfjMKKNtm2 — Chris Demirdjian (@ChrisDemirdjian) January 30, 2023

The Mobile, Alabama native saw this as an opportunity to be closer to home, to family in El Dorado. However, Hartwell’s extended family at the university got a chance to know him, now that he’s officially wearing a different hat.

Hartwell arrives in Monroe, after spending seven seasons in the same position at Utah State. He takes over for Scott McDonald, who resigned in August. McDonald was in the position since 2019. Seth Hall served as interim athletic director once McDonald resigned.

