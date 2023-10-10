Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are free falling after losing their third consecutive game after their 2-0 start. The Warhawks have had a roller coaster but losing 55-7 to South Alabama has the team in a limbo looking for answers.

The defense got exploited on all phases giving up over 500 yards of offense with over 300 yards coming through the air. The defense was unable toto disrupt the Jaguar offense which made for a tired defensive unit that failed to get off the field on third and fourth down, leading the Jaguars to score all six times they made it to the red zone.

The Warhawks offense also took a step back after firing on all cylinders against Appalachian State and then turning around to barely throwing over 100 passing yards.

The road ahead doesn’t get any easier with Texas State up next yielding a former top Louisiana State University talent in T.J. Finley, who seems to have found the home after transferring from Auburn. If ULM wants to get back in the win column, they’ll need to find a way to disrupt the 6’7 physical specimen and make him uncomfortable.

The game is Saturday night at 6 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium.