MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns picked up 11 hits and took advantage of four ULM Warhawks errors to take the series opener, 8-4, Friday night at Lou St. Amant Field.

Up next for the Warhawks, ULM returns for game two with the first pitch at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lou St. Amant Field.