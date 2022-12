ULM football has a vacancy that needs to be filled on their coaching staff.

First announced on Twitter, defensive line coach Ricky Logo leaves the Warhawks for a similar position with UNLV.

I wanted to thank Coach Bowden, Staff and especially the players for my time here @ULM_FB. Im thankful to everyone for welcoming my family here to Monroe. My journey here will never be forgotten Keep Believing, Keep Building, because it Will Happen! 👊🏾❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SI6QKBKPk7 — Ricky Logo (@CoachLogo) December 21, 2022

Logo made previous stops at Colorado State and Washington State.