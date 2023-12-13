Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This week the University of Louisiana-Monroe Women’s Basketball was in action for a matchup against longtime rival Northwestern State and the Warhawks defended the nest for their eighth straight victory.

The Warhawks have prided themselves on having a ferocious defensive presence and they came up clutch yet again going on a 7-0 run in the final period. The team allowed eight points in the final minutes and managed to pull out the 76-60 win.

University of Louisiana Monroe Women’s Basketball Head Coach Missy Bilderback shared her thoughts on how the team hunkered down in the final period and forced Northwestern State to shoot only 22% from the field in the fourth quarter.

“We decided in those minutes to really defend, and I thought we did a great job of getting out and pressuring the ball. We did a great job of trying to take away what they were trying to do, and we were able to get some easy buckets and create offense from our defense and I was really proud of that,” said Bilderback.

Jakayla Johnson was striking the defense all game long especially starting the game hot with three made shots from behind the arc and collected nine points in the first quarter. She finished the game with 18 total points and five rebounds. After the game Johnson talked about how she managed to take advantage of how the defense was guarding her.

” I feel like they were sagging off and not giving me respect to shoot it and giving me respect saying I can’t shoot it, so I had to earn my respect and make them step up,” said Johnson.

Daisha Bradford also had a stellar game once again with 23 points and 15 rebounds. The next stop for the Warhawks is a trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday.