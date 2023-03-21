MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – In the second inning, Jonathan Hogart turns one down the left field line. That scores Philip Matulia and its 1-0 Bulldogs.

That would last less than a half inning as Matt Abshire gets one to fall in to tie the game at one.

Later in the inning it’s Carson Jones who grounds one to short, the throw pulls Dalton Davis off the bag and allows Zack Floyd to score. It was part of a five-run second inning for ULM.

And the play of the night, Walker Burchfield lines one in the right centerfield gap but Zach Floyd makes a spectacular diving catch to rob Burchfield of extra bases. An incredible play.

We move ahead. Cade DuPont gets in on the action. He smokes a ball in the right centerfield gap. That scores Shawn Dalton Weatherbee. That made it 9-5 Warhawks. ULM snaps their four game skid winning 10-6. The Bulldogs have now dropped seven of their last nine.