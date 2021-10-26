ULM Basketball to play Tulane in Hurricane Ida relief game on Friday

From ULM Athletics:
NEW ORLEANS – The ULM men’s basketball team will face Tulane in a Hurricane Relief exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 29 at Fogelman Arena inside Devlin Fieldhouse.
Tickets for the charity game are priced $5, with all proceeds benefiting the Tulane University Hurricane Relief Fund. Fans can purchase tickets for the exhibition game online here. Fans can make additional donations to the hurricane relief fund here.
“We’re excited to partner with Tulane and play this exhibition game in an effort to support those impacted by Hurricane Ida in late August,” ULM head coach Keith Richard said. “It’s also important for our student-athletes to gain the experience of giving back and caring for those who are in need.”
In addition to the exhibition game, Tulane Athletics has partnered with The Second Harvest Food Bank to collect goods for those in need. Fans are encouraged to donate nonperishable items and deposit those in the collection bins provide.