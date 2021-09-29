ULM Basketball holds first practice of 2021-22 season

A welcome sight for basketball fans! ULM’s Keith Richard conducted the first practice for the upcoming season.

Everyone looks to forget the rough 2020-21 campaign. The Warhawks finished 7-19 overall. The team was at the bottom – or near it, in many offensive categories.

There are eight lettermen returning to this year’s team, including two starters (Russell Harrison and Koreem Ozier)

“We have a very experienced team this year, ” says Richard. “All of these returning players have gained experience from last year, and practice from this year, in the Summer. It shows on the floor. Of the four new players, we’ve got two of them that are grad transfers. You can’t believe how much Division I basketball they have already played. This is their fifth year.”