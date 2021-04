By: Mike Hammett/ULM Athletics

MONROE, La. – ULM baseball’s midweek game with Jackson State, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, has been postponed. ULM head coach Michael Federico said the Warhawks are looking for a potential make-up date with the Tigers.

ULM is now scheduled to open a three-game series with Little Rock at 6 p.m. Friday at Warhawk Field to help kick off Super Warhawk Weekend.

