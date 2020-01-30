ULM Baseball team gearing up for the season| ULM basketball on a 2 game road trip this week

ULM baseball team pulled off the tarp today to practice for their first baseball series which is the day after Valentines Day. They will be taking on Southeast Missouri State in a three game series at Warhawk Stadium. We caught up with a couple of Warhawk players before they practiced.

Also, ULM basketball team will be on the road this week as they take on Texas State on Thursday and on February first they will be takin on UT-Arlington for a two game road trip. We caught up with Keith Richard and he says he wants to win one game at a time.