WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — South Alabama scored multiple runs in four of the seven innings, as the Jaguars built a 9-1 lead. South Alabama’s Pitcher Jeremy Lee threw 9 strikeouts in seven innings.

ULM would get outscored in the 12-2 loss in seven innings at Lou St. Amant Field on Sunday, South Alabama to claim the Sun Belt Conference series, 2-1.

ULM plays seven of its next eight games on the road, starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Little Rock.