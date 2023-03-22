It was a different time in 2007. That season, ULM split the season series against Louisiana Tech.

On May 16, from that year, the Warhawks defeated the Bulldogs, 12-9.

No one’s crystal ball would’ve predicted ULM’s rivals to the West would win 11 straight games in the series, including eight straight in Monroe.

Mike Federico’s crew snapped that skid, in Tuesday’s 10-6 victory over close friend Lane Burroughs and Louisiana Tech.

The Warhawks did most of their damage in a five-run bottom of the second inning. West Monroe High School alum, Carson Jones singled to allow Jake Haggard to score.

Fellow Rebel baseball alum, Chase DeJean singled in the sixth inning to extend his team’s lead to 10-5 over Tech.

Six Bulldog pitchers tried their hardest to limit the Warhawk scoring attack, but to no avail.

Both teams will play once again, April 12 in Ruston.