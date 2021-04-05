ULM, Alabama Tuesday Game Canceled

MONROE, La. – ULM and Alabama’s scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, has been canceled. The two teams will still play a game at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Tuscaloosa at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
 
The Warhawks (10-14 overall, 3-6 Sun Belt Conference) will continue on the road trip to face Georgia Southern in a three-game series from Friday-Sunday in Statesboro.
 
Links to live video, audio and stats for Wednesday’s game are available on the baseball schedule page at ULMWarhawks.com.
 

