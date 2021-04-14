U.S.A. BMX Cajun Nationals at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center April 16-18

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Discover Monroe-West Monroe will host the USA BMX Cajun Nationals at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center on April 16-18.

BMX racing is competitive bicycle racing on a dirt track. The American Bicycle Association’s (USA BMX) mission is to “establish the rules of racing that provide fair competition and fun, family entertainment for all of its 70,000 plus members.”

According to a release issued by Discover Monroe-West Monroe, 700 riders from 40 states will compete in the Cajun Nationals.

“It is our privilege and honor to serve as the host community for the Cajun Nationals, bringing BMX riders from over 40 states to West Monroe’s Ike Hamilton Expo. We look forward to showing our out-of-town guests our unique brand of southern hospitality.” Said Scott Bruscato, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Senior Vice President of Sales.