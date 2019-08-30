Two Summerfield basketball players killed on Wednesday evening, will leave a long lasting impact in their community

STERLINGTON, LA (08/29/19)--Three years ago a Sterlington Sergeant Officer was killed in the line of duty. His death left a sense of sadness in the community. However, this local hero was honored today in a dedication ceremony. Family and community gathered in memory of Sergeant David Elahi.

His death and legacy will always be remembered as a highway sign was named after him. A bitter sweet moment...a time to reflect back on Sergeant Elahi's life and a way the community will always remember him.

"He's the kind of guy that everybody loved, he didn't have an enemy that I could think of. The guys really enjoyed working with him and he is sorrily missed," said Barry Bonner, Chief of Sterlinton Police Department