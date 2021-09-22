Two sides familiar with one another, Grambling and Prairie View A&M meet Saturday in Dallas

By: Brian Howard/Grambling Tigers Athletics

GRAMBLING, La. | With the significant threat presented by COVID-19 across the state of Louisiana due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, Grambling State University will require all guests visiting Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR/Rapid Antigen Test taken within 48 hours or sooner prior to entry.Those who have yet to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine must present digital or hard copy proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test or a rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of kickoff prior to entering the stadium. Guests younger than 12 will not need to present a negative test; masks will be encouraged for children younger than 5 and required for children ages 5 to 11 years old. In addition, fans are encouraged to maintain the minimum distance (six feet) between others.“We look forward to having our fans back at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium for the new football season,” Grambling State President Rick Gallot said. “The measures we take now will help to ensure a safe game day experience. I encourage fans to get vaccinated so we can one day enjoy the festivities in true GramFam fashion.”The policy will be in effect beginning on October 2 for the home football opener against Alabama A&M. A list of vaccination sites in Louisiana is available at www.ldh.la.gov.To gain entry into Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium, guests 12 and older must show proof of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine that has received full approval or emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. A vaccination card, a photo or photocopy of a vaccination card, or verified digital proof of vaccination, including LA Wallet or another government-sanctioned mobile app, will be accepted, with entry upon visual inspection.“We have the best fans in HBCU football, and we are doing everything we can to ensure their experience in Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium this fall is safe and enjoyable,” Grambling State VP of Intercollegiate Athletics Trayvean Scott said. “When fans arrive on Saturdays to cheer on the Tigers, they will have confidence that we have taken measures to mitigate their health risks. I encourage all Tiger fans to receive vaccinations today.”Masks will be required for fans and associates in all enclosed spaces, including clubs and suites when feasible and appropriate, as well, masks are also required in indoor venues for GSU sports events, such as volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball. In addition, masks are strongly encouraged for fans and associates in all open-air areas of the stadium, including the bowl area, concourses, etc.Grambling State Athletics will continue to update fans on this season’s procedures – including gameday prescreening options to expedite entry into Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.