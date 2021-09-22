Two sides familiar with one another, Grambling and Prairie View A&M meet Saturday in Dallas

It’s rivalry week for Grambling. They’ll meet their friends from Prairie View A&M in the State Fair Classic, Saturday in Dallas.
The Panthers are led by former by former Tigers Offensive Coordinator, Eric Dooley. Unfortunately, GSU hasn’t won since Dooley arrived in PV’s campus in December 2017.
Since Dooley became Head Coach, A&M has never sat below fifth in total offense. After three games, the Panthers are ranked second.
“We don’t normally talk, ” says Grambling Head Coach, Broderick Fobbs. “[Eric] participated here. And, he was really instrumental in us being succesful. He’s got his opportunity to be a Head Football Coach. We do speak when we see each other. At the end of the day, we’re focused on our programs. And, running our programs.”
Grambling and Prairie View face off inside Dallas’ Cotton Boll, Saturday at 4:00.