Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s a great time for big time football and this week with produce one of the biggest games of the year. The Ruston Bearcats and the Neville Tigers gear up for Friday to update the history of their rivalry that has stood for 92 years.

Each of the last four matchups have been decided by six points or less with the Bearcats taking home the victory last year 27-21. Neville will be looking to flip the script in this year’s game and after speaking with Neville High School Football Head Coach Jeff Tannehill he plans on turning last year’s lesson into a reality in 2023.

“We have to make more plays this year and we had our chances to get inside the redzone last year and didn’t score. This year we have to make sure we make all those opportunities happen for us. We have to be physical at the line of scrimmage and especially down in the redzone, and we have to score touchdowns. I don’t think field goals are going to win it.” Jeff Tannehill, Neville High School football coach

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Bill Ruple Stadium.