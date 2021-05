After a crazy Friday that saw Claiborne Christian, OCS and Sterlington leave the diamond as state championship, there was more in store.

Three more squads: Choudrant, Oak Grove and West Monroe hoped to bring a total of six ‘State Champion’ trophies back to Northeast Louisiana.

FINAL SCORE:

BARBE 5, West Monroe 0

OAK GROVE 4, GRAND LAKE 1

CHOUDRANT 6, ELIZABETH 1