MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— From the Bayou Ballerinas to the Lady Bulldogs of Carroll high school, Emerald Parker and Pahsawna Wheeler make history by signing a basketball scholarship for the first time in 10 years. These female athletes will take their athletic talents to the collegiate level.

Emerald Pakrer is the first player to sign a D1 college basketball scholarship. “I’m very excited for this new chapter in my life,” says Parker.

Pahsawna Wheeler signed a basketball scholarship to Odessa College in Texas. “I’m ready to get in the gym and work hard, I’m just happy to be going to college it’s always been my dream to continue playing basketball now I’m getting to do that,” says Wheeler.