WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tulane football program completed the best sing-season turnaround in FBS history at the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Monday at AT&T Stadium.

Tulane senior linebacker Dorian Williams was awarded the Felix R. McKnight Trophy for Most Valuable Defensive Player in the classic.

Williams garnered a career-high 17 tackles to help the Green Wave defeat the No. 16 Tulane Green Wave to a shocking 46-45 upset over the No. 10 Southern California Trojans.