New Orleans, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tulane University is preparing for a new football season ahead of them with the first game against South Alabama on September 2nd, but great news rolled in for the GreenWave after they were ranked at number 24 on the AP preseason poll for the upcoming season.

The GreenWave is coming of a 12-2 season and head coach Willie Fritz says being recognized in this way is a good thing, but the work still has to get done.

“It’s good because some people say oh it doesn’t mean anything; it means something to our program. Someone told me this is the first time Tulane has been ranked in the preseason…it’s a great deal for us, but obviously the big deal is being ranked at the end of the season.” Willie Fritz, Tulane Football Head Coach.

The GreenWave will have high expectations if they want to continue the success, they enjoyed last year ending the year with an upset victory over the USC Trojans.