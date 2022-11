Special day for three softball players from Franklin Parish.

Courtlynn Havard is headed to Southern Arkansas-Tech in Camden. She’ll be joined by current teammate Hail Reeves with the Lady Rockets program. Taylor Southern inks with National Park College, a junior college in Hot Springs.

The trio was part of a team that finished runners-up to former Ouachita Lions coach Tim Whitman, and the North DeSoto Griffins.