Trio of El Dorado basketball players to ‘star’ at South Arkansas Community College

Thursday was an unforgettable day for three high school players from El Dorado High School.

Three seniors, Isaiah Ramey, Rashad Wilson, and James Hartsfield will star at the next level, for the South Arkansas Community College Stars basketball team.

In front of family, friends and teammates, all three signed their letters of intent to suit up, and stay local.

Ramey led the Wildcats in points and steals. Wilson recorded limited numbers, during a season in which he was in quarantine on three different occasions. Hartsfield posted a total of 149 points, and proved to be one of the team’s top perimeter threats.

All are thrilled to be able to continue their basketball career only two miles down the road, with the Stars.

“Feeling good, I get to stay close to my family, ” says Ramey. “And, stay here around friends here in El Dorado.”

“I’m in my hometown, ” says Hartsfield. “I feel like the team Coach Nate [Davis] is getting us, that we’re going to be ready. And, I want to bring a ring to my hometown.”

“I just want to say thanks for everything, ” says Wilson. “I just love to go to South Ark. And, I hope my mom is watching. Mom, if you’re watching this, ‘I love you.'”