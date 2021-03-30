Track renamed in Ruston for legendary coach Dave Anderson

Ruston’s track team recently competed in the Hoss-Garrett relays. But, before the festivities, Bearcat coaching legend Dave Anderson was honored.

The track was named in honor of the 11-time state champion.

Anderson, who competed in college for Northeast Louisiana (NLU), was named the Louisiana Sports Writer’s “Coach of the Year” Award four times.

He tells NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian who he credits for his coaching success.

“Credit it to the people that were mentors to me, ” says Anderson. “My high school coach was Jerry Burton. I competed for the legendary Bob Groseclose. Both of them helped shape my coaching philosophy a lot of the way. How, I coached over the last however many years. So, you have to be a total idiot not to pay attention, and some of that rub off on all of you in all of those years.”