Louisiana Tech shortstop Taylor Young sliding into third base against Southeastern

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – In the age of long balls, launch angle, and bat flips, the art of small ball has seen its rapid decline in America’s Pastime.

It’s still undetermined whether this change is for better or worse, as watching guys like Giancarlo Stanton hit a ball out of Dodger Stadium is guaranteed to put fans in seats.

This makes the case for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs that much more entertaining to look at and breakdown this season. The Bulldogs have hit with a ton of power–and when I say a ton of power–I mean a TON of power.

Isolated Power or ISO is a stat that measures a player’s raw power by showing the frequency at which players hit for extra-base hits. It’s basically batting average minus the puny little singles. FanGraphs, one of the most respected databases for advanced stats in Major League Baseball, says anything over an ISO of .200 is considered “Great”, and anything over .250 is ‘Excellent”. Louisiana Tech’s team ISO sits and .216 and boasts five everyday starters with an ISO over .200.

Now, you have read the title and might be wondering why I’m talking about power stats in a story about stealing bases. Generally speaking, stolen bases and power-hitting go together like warm milk and a hot day. Looking at the 2021 MLB season for reference, five out of the top 10 teams that had the highest team ISO , also had the lowest number of stolen bases.

At the start of the 2022 season that looked to be the case for the Bulldogs. A team that hit with a load of power relying on the long ball to win games; Baseball in 2022. And why would Lane Burroughs and company do anything different? At the time the team was 5-0 for the first time since 2017 and averaging 7.6 runs per game, including a win against then No. 8, LSU.

Enter a midweek game with Nicholls State. The Bulldogs were coming off a weekend series loss with Tulane that saw them drop a Sunday doubleheader. The Dogs got off to a hot start in Thibodaux, scoring four runs in the opening frame, then fading the rest of the night losing 5-4 and dropping their third straight.

Bulldogs score all four runs in the first two innings and can’t hold on to drop their third straight https://t.co/iGk476HMPO — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappas_TV) March 2, 2022

“We told the team that we’re going to have to open up some holes defensively, get their guys moving and even if it’s hitting and running, we’ve executed. It’s one thing to say we’re going to do it, but you got to execute, and our guys have been doing a good job of that–giving guys a green light,” said Bulldog’s Skipper, Lane Burroughs, this week.

Before the Nicholls game, Louisiana Tech had attempted just two stolen bases all season, coming in the team’s opening game against Wichita State. Taylor Young was the only player to successfully steal a bag through the first eight games of the season. And as a middle infielder himself, he understands the disruptive nature base stealing can have on a defense.

“When you put pressure on the defense it speeds them up a little bit. They have to worry about the runner going to second, who is going to cover the bag, then they have to think about a hit and run,” said Young, the 2021 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year.

Since the Bulldogs have decided to put runners in motion, the offense has been scorching hot. The team is averaging 10.9 runs per game in that timespan, up from 7.6 before. Hitting as a whole has been up as well. The Dogs jumped from 7.8 hits per game to 11.9 hits per game following the decision to try and swipe more bags.

Walker Burchfield hitting one of his two home runs against ULM on 3/15

“We have the ability to put up runs, we have the ability to string together a lot of hits. But I think when you look at who we are right now we’re athletic. So, we need to move around. And we do a good job.” said Burroughs.

Cycling back to what I said earlier, about the trend, that teams that steal more bases usually lag behind in the power department. The fascinating thing about the Louisiana Tech team is that since the Dogs have been stealing more, their power numbers have almost doubled. Through the first eight games of the year, Tech averaged 2.75 extra-base hits per game highlighted by a five extra-base hit game in the team’s 6-1 victory over Tulane.

In the last 9 games, Burroughs and company are averaging five extra-base hits per game including a 12 extra-base hit and six home run explosion against McNeese State back on March 4th.

HAVE A NIGHT @Wadelliott ‼️



His second bomb of the night!



LA Tech 21

McNeese 4 — Diamond Dogs (@LATechBSB) March 5, 2022

For Young, he has been the leading force behind this early season stolen base renaissance. The senior from West Monroe is seven for nine in swiping bags but says that an error on the basepaths has led him to become more opportunistic.

“They [McNeese State] actually picked me off in the Sunday game. I had the pitcher timed up and he had a good move and got me there but since then I have just been trying to be more aggressive and put pressure on the defense.” Young said. He jokingly followed it up by mentioning that getting picked off doesn’t make him more hesitant to steal, it actually makes him want to steal more.

Louisiana Tech is defying the odds of the norm when it comes to the dynamic between power and speed. The Bulldogs are on pace to double their attempted steals from a season ago while increasing their productivity in the power department.

The sport as a whole has been straying away from relying on small ball to win, which makes Louisiana Tech’s situation intriguing. An offense that can hit for power while pressuring and disrupting defenses is one that can be very successful at any level of baseball.