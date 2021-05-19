Todd Garvin on becoming Head Football Coach at Ouachita, ” … It means the world to me. It’s a dream job …”

Ouachita High School didn’t have to look far for their next head football coach. Wednesday, the school formally announced the hiring of current Ruston quarterbacks coach, Todd Garvin, for their vacant head coach position.

Garvin is familiar with the Lions, having starred as the team’s quarterback 20 years ago.

Before spending three seasons with the Bearcats, the Ouachita alum was on the sidelines at West Monroe High School for 11 seasons, helping their program win a pair of state championships.

Garvin takes over for Jeff Fitzgerald, who stepped down last month.

“[I’m] familiar with that role, being the head of the Lions, ” says Garvin. “Coming back this time, with a similar role, as a Head Football Coach. Being head of the Lions, I take it very personal. [It] means the world to me. It’s a dream job to be back at Ouachita High School and lead the Lions.”