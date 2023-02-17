ULM (1-0) defeats Bradley (0-1), 7-0, on the first official evening at Lou St. Amant Field on the university’s campus.

The Warhawks cashed in a couple of runs, during the first and fourth innings. By the seventh inning, Mike Federico’s team still led 4-0, when a wild pitch allowed Kade Dupont to cross home plate, making the score 5-0.

Starting pitcher Cam Barlow struck out seven batters in five innings of work, and 21 batters faced.

Both teams return to action, Saturday at 6:00 at Lou St. Amant Field.